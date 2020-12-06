Listen Live Logo

Gardai Appeal For Witnesses To Hit & Run In Which Garda Was Injured.

: 06/12/2020 - 09:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a member of the force was seriously injured in a hit and run in County Louth.

He was hit by a car after it was stopped on the M1 during routine speed checks at 1:45pm yesterday afternoon.

The vehicle initially stopped near Junction 20 but when a garda got out of his patrol car to speak to the driver, it took off and hit him.

The guard was brought by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourde's Hospital, where he's being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver and car have not yet been located.

