Kildare's 14 day Covid 19 incidence rate has risen to 50.8 cases per 100,000 people.

That's significantly between the national rate, of 80.9, for the two weeks to Friday.

113 people in Kildare were diagnosed with Covid 19 in that period.

Nationally, 3,850 people were confirmed as having contract the virus in that time-frame.

Stock image: Pixabay