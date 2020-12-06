Listen Live Logo

Deely Family Prepare To Launch #WhereIsTrevor Campaign.

: 06/12/2020 - 12:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
trevor_deely.jpg

Trevor Deeley's family are preparing to launch a campaign seeking answers about the missing Kildare man.

The 20 year anniversary of his disappearance is Tuesday - there's still a €100,000 reward for information on the case.

Trevor, from Naas, was last seen in the Baggot Street area at around 4am on December 8th, 2000.

Social media posts, including some footage from the night he went missing, will make up a part of the #WhereIsTrevor campaign.

However, The Irish Sun reports that posters will also be placed in prisons, in the hope that inmates may be able to help.

