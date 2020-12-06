Classic Hits Sunday

Listen: Pat Tinsley Pleads With HSE To Reconsider Decsion Not To Fund Amyloidosis Medication.

: 06/12/2020 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hse_logo.jpg

A Kildare Amyloidosis sufferer is calling on the HSE to re-consider its decision not to buy a drug that would help people with the condition.

64 year-old Newbridge man and renowned photographyer, Pat Tinsley says its decision not to discuss buying Patisiran at a meeting next Tuesday is very disappointing.

The debilitating illness attacks the heart and nervous system of patients, and the drug which helps them is already available in the UK and US.

Pat says cost shouldn't be a factor for the HSE as the price will come down:

newstalk093740.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

