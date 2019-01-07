The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Repairs To Ruptured Water-Main In Celbirdge Completed.

: 01/07/2019 - 15:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

Water supply should return to hundreds of homes in Celbridge soon.

A main in Castletown ruptured, affecting supply to: Abbey farm, Ballymakealy, Celbridge Abbey, Killadoon Park, Priory Lodge, Priory Walk, Priory Drive, Priory Court, Priory Crescent, Priory Square, Priory Close, Priory Way, Priory View, St Raphael’s Manor, Oakley Court, Grattan Court, Springfield Drive, Springfield Court, Springfield Gardens, parts of Oldtown Mill and surrounding areas.

It has been repaired, ahead of schedule.

Kildare County Council is warning, however, that it may take some hours for the system to re-fill and for normal supply and pressure to resume to all households.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!