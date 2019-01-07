Repairs To Ruptured Water-Main In Celbirdge Completed.

Water supply should return to hundreds of homes in Celbridge soon.
A main in Castletown ruptured, affecting supply to: Abbey farm, Ballymakealy, Celbridge Abbey, Killadoon Park, Priory Lodge, Priory Walk, Priory Drive, Priory Court, Priory Crescent, Priory Square, Priory Close, Priory Way, Priory View, St Raphael’s Manor, Oakley Court, Grattan Court, Springfield Drive, Springfield Court, Springfield Gardens, parts of Oldtown Mill and surrounding areas.
It has been repaired, ahead of schedule.
Kildare County Council is warning, however, that it may take some hours for the system to re-fill and for normal supply and pressure to resume to all households.