Listen Back: Monday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan.

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by KDoc's Muris de Bhulbh with 'flu advice, Frank Doheny of Newbridge & District Taxis, Stephen Large, of Threshold, and Independent Naas MD Cllr., Sorcha O'Neill.
Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Dr. Brendan O'Shea, Kildare's ICGP spokesperson, Tanya Ward, CEO of the Children's Right's Alliance, Jane, whose mother was scammed in Newbridge, Dermot O'Leary, General Secretary of the NRBU, Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmett Stagg, and the weekend sports review.