A Kildare woman has won €32,000 on her second Winning Streak TV appearance

In April 2000, Rosemary O’Brien from Coil Dubh took to the Winning Streak stage with Mike Murphy to win £9,500.

Second time round, Rosemary won herself a cool €32,000 in cash from the show, broadcast on RTÉ One.

A second Kildare woman, Bernadette Carey from Newbridge, scooped a tidy €55,000 in prizes, meaning that both Kildare women took a total of €87,000 from the show.