Naas General Says It Is "Seeing Signs Flu Levels Are Rising".

: 01/07/2019 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hse_image.jpg

Naas General Hospital says it is "now seeing signs that flu levels are rising" and it expects "this will impact on the number of ED attendances and admissions over the coming weeks. "

There were 28,679 attendances at the Kildare hospital's emergency department last year, up 1% on 2017.

In a statement issued to Kfm, the hospital says "flu like illness has not had a significant impact on numbers attending the Emergency Department (ED) to date", but it expects that this may change.

Naas General Hospital and Community Services "would like to remind the public that it is not too late to get the flu vaccine."

 

