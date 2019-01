Lidl says it spent €50 million last year on agri-food produce sourced from Kildare suppliers.

It has released its annual impact report, which notes that over 400 people are employed directly in its 10 Kildare outlets, and its distribution centre in Newbridge

The firm also says it donated €50,000to Jigsaw and other local charities and community groups during 2018.

And nine local Ladies Gaelic Football clubs benefiting from jerseys or other equipment under the Ladies Gaelic Football partnership