Residential Property Prices In Kildare Rose By €2,600 A Month In 2018.

: 01/07/2019 - 17:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Residential property prices increase by €2,674 per month in Kildare in 2018.

The average residential property price in Kildare was €294,635, higher than the national average of €284,546

Celbridge has the highest average price of any location in Kildare, of €362,12

The GeoView Residential Buildings Report also indicates that there were 2,796 residential property transactions in Kildare in the 12 months to October 2018.

A third of these involved new-builds.

A total of 1,490 residential addresses in Kildare were added to the GeoDirectory database last year.

Another 624 residential buildings were under construction in December 2018.

Kildare’s vacancy rate is 2.1%, which is lower than the national average of 4.8%

 

Stock image: Pexels.

