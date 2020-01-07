The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dublin City Councillors to Boycott RIC Commemortation Event.

: 01/07/2020 - 10:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_city_council_logo.png

Dublin city councillors won't be taking part in an upcoming commemoration event for the RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

It's after they voted last night, 38 to 10, to boycott the planned event on Friday week.

Several politicians have voiced their objections to it, with many pointing to the organisations' involvement with the 'Black and Tans.'

The Justice Minister is insisting the commemoration isn't a celebration.

Independent councillor Nial Ring, who was one of a number to put forward last night's motion, says the event shouldn't go ahead:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!