Dublin City Councillors to Boycott RIC Commemortation Event.

Dublin city councillors won't be taking part in an upcoming commemoration event for the RIC and Dublin Metropolitan Police.

It's after they voted last night, 38 to 10, to boycott the planned event on Friday week.

Several politicians have voiced their objections to it, with many pointing to the organisations' involvement with the 'Black and Tans.'

The Justice Minister is insisting the commemoration isn't a celebration.

Independent councillor Nial Ring, who was one of a number to put forward last night's motion, says the event shouldn't go ahead: