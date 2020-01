Three men in their 30s are in Garda custody in connection with the robbery of a cash-in-transit van yesterday.

It happened at about three o'clock in the afternoon in Clonee, Co. Meath.

Shortly after, Gardaí intercepted two vehicles in the area and the three suspects were arrested.

A cash box containing 30,000 euro, along with an imitation firearm and an electronic signal blocker, have been recovered.