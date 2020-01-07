The Eleven To Two Show

Johnson's Brexit Deal Returns To The House Of Commons Today.

Boris Johnson's Brexit deal returns to the House of Commons today.

MPs will begin three days of detailed debate on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, with the UK due to leave the EU of January 31st.

The British Prime Minister's bill received initial approval before the Christmas recess by 358 votes to 234.

