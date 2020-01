A study's found running a marathon for the first time can reverse the effects of ageing on your blood vessels by almost four years.

Researchers from Barts and University College London have discovered people who tackled the London Marathon had a significant reduction in artery stiffness and blood pressure, cutting their chances of having a heart attack or a stroke.

They looked at 138 participants who took part in the 2016 and 17 races.

