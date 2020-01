Harvey Weinstein is facing fresh sex crime charges in Los Angeles - just as a trial on separate allegations gets started.

Prosecutors say he's accused of assaulting two women on successive nights during Oscars week in 2013.

Later, jury selection will begin in New York, where he's fighting charges including rape.

Harriet Alexander - US Correspondent with the Telegraph - says the court now needs to whittle 120 people down to 12 jurors:

Stock image.