Listen: Marian Finucane's Husband Says She "Made Colours Brighter And The World Easier To Live In".

Marian Finucane's husband has told her funeral she was a woman he loved for 40 years, who "made colours brighter and the world easier to live in".

Ms. Finucane, who died last Thursday aged 69, has been described as an icon of Irish Broadcasting at her funeral mass in Co Kildare.

Hundreds of mourners, including the Taoiseach and many well-known figures in public life, attended the service in St. Brigid's Church in Kill, before a private burial this afternoon.

Marian's husband, John Clarke, delivered a eulogy for his late wife:

Her son Jack thanked the thousands of people from all over the country who sent messages of condolence to the family.

He said Marian was a woman of many parts - including mother, sister, aunt, architect and broadcaster but there was also another side to her life.

7/01/2019 Marian Finucane funeral. Pictured are Marian Finucane's son Jack Clarke (left) and husband John Clarke (right) as the coffin leaves the church after the funeral of RTE broadcaster Marian Finucane in St Brigid's Church in Kill today. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie