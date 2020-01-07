4 Of Kildare's 7 TDs Confirm They Will Not Attend RIC Commemoration Event.

Four of Kildare's 7 TDs have now confirmed that they will not not attend any event commemorating the RIC.

It is scheduled to take place at Dublin Castle on January 17th.

Sinn Fein has called for the event to be cancelled, while Dublin City Council last night voted to boycott the event.

In a tweet, the Taoiseach said that "we should be mature enough as a state to acknowledge all aspects of our past."

Kildare South Fiona O'Loughlin has said "I think it’s fair to say that many of the individual men were decent people doing their job, But I think it’s completely wrong to commemorate the strong arm of our then oppressors and the cruel and inhumane tactics of the Black and Tans who brutalised many, including my Grandfather Ted Manning."

Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, says " the Social Democrats do not support this proposed event and will not be sending any representative to the event."

And Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, won't be attending and says the RIC were responsible for "bloodshed" and "barbarism".

His party-mate, Frank O'Rourke, says "I have not received an invitation to this event. However, I can confirm that I would not participate, as I would not consider it appropriate in the context of this Decade of Centenaries. Our independence was hard fought for and I would not deem it appropriate to commemorate the forces that opposed and suppressed the democratic wishes of the majority on the island."

Kfm has sought statements of Kildare's other TDs, Fine Gael's Martin Heydon and Bernard Durkan, Fianna Fáil's Seán O'Fearghail, who is the Ceann Comhaire, as to their attendance, or not, at the event.

File image: Dublin Castle, courtesy the OPW.