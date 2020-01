The Taoiseach will meet the FF leader on Thursday to discuss the timing of the next general election.

Leo Varadkar has indicated he would prefer a poll in May of this year while Micheal Martin has suggested Easter.

Tensions escalated between the two leaders in the run up to Christmas after Deputy Martin demanded a date for the dissolution of the Dail.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says it makes sense to have an orderly wind down of government.

