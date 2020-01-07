The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Open To Government On A Confidence & Supply Basis.

: 01/07/2020 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_08_07_19_no_2_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach, speaking to Kfm, says he remains open to government on a confidence and supply basis, after the next general election

He and the Fianna Fáil leader are to meet on Thursday to discuss the timing of that ballot.

Leo Varadkar has indicated he would prefer a poll in May of this year while Micheal Martin has suggested Easter.

Tensions escalated between the two leaders in the run up to Christmas after Deputy Martin demanded a date for the dissolution of the Dail.

Mr. Varadkar says he is open to an agreement with all parties, excepting Sinn Féin

18lvcon.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The interview, in full, will be broadcast on Wednesday's edition of Kildare Today, at 10.05am.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!