Listen: Taoiseach Open To Government On A Confidence & Supply Basis.

The Taoiseach, speaking to Kfm, says he remains open to government on a confidence and supply basis, after the next general election

He and the Fianna Fáil leader are to meet on Thursday to discuss the timing of that ballot.

Leo Varadkar has indicated he would prefer a poll in May of this year while Micheal Martin has suggested Easter.

Tensions escalated between the two leaders in the run up to Christmas after Deputy Martin demanded a date for the dissolution of the Dail.

Mr. Varadkar says he is open to an agreement with all parties, excepting Sinn Féin

The interview, in full, will be broadcast on Wednesday's edition of Kildare Today, at 10.05am.

File image: RollingNews