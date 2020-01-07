Listen: 10 Kildare Schools Taking Part In BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

550 projects, 20 of them from Kildare, have been prepared for this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Climate Change dominates the entries with 67 percent of projects on environmental topics.

The 56th exhibition will open to the public on Thursday.

The Kildare entries include from schools in Naas, Newbridge, Clane,Celbridge, Maynooth, Castledermot and Kildare Town.

Head of the Exhibition Mari Cahalane outlines what topics are popular among students this year:

The Kildare entrants are:

Scoil Mhuire Community School:

A Systematic Review of Constructed Wetlands to Optimise Their Design Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire:

Do high levels of calcium in drinking water increase your probability of forming kidney stones?/Biological and Ecological

Patrician Secondary School:

Can High Speed Rail be Viable in Ireland?/Technology

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire:

Brace Yourself! – An investigation into how the presence of orthodontic treatment influences the acidity or alkalinity of saliva/Biological and Ecological

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire:

An investigation on the effects of Microplastics, Larger low-density Polyethylene Pellets and Biodegradable Plastic on the growth of Thale Cress [Arabidopsis Thaliana]/Biological and Ecological

Scoil Mhuire Community School:

A quantitative analysis and comparison of the dissolution of both pharmaceutical and herbal remedies in the treatment of arthritis, anxiety and heart failure./Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Scoil Mhuire Community School:

Analysis of leached chemicals from microbeads in water of different temperatures and when exposed to UV light./Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Scoil Mhuire Community School:

Does the wattage of a light-bulb affect the heat generated as measured at a set distance?/ Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire:

Is our environment DYEing?”/Biological and Ecological

Naas Community College:

Why do females drop out of sport earlier than males?/Social and Behavioural Sciences

Coláiste Naomh Mhuire:

What actions can Ireland take to combat climate change?/Social and Behavioural Sciences

Patrician Secondary School:

Reusable Braille Translator/Technology

Naas Community College:

Makeup Cost __Vs Makeup Quality/Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Clongowes Wood College:

Linguistic Relativity: Does Language Influence Thought and Cognition?/Social and Behavioural Sciences

Celbridge Community School

Does Food Affect Your Sleep?/ Social and Behavioural Sciences

Maynooth Education Campus:

“Health or Head “: Is healthy eating the key to improving academic performance or is it all in our heads?/Social and Behavioural Sciences

Newbridge College:

A Mathematical View of a Heron’s Fountain/Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

Coláiste Lorcáin:

An Investigation Into Iron Content in Foods After Food Processing and Cooking/ Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

St Wolstan’s Community School:

How do different levels of caffeine affect your short-term memory/Social and Behavioural Sciences

Geal Cholaiste Chill Dara:

Fiosrúchán ar an Meon Dúiltach atá ag Daoine Faoin Vacsaín HPV/Social and Behavioural Sciences