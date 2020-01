A man has been arrested in Co. Monaghan in connection with an ongoing investigation into the theft of ATMs along the border.

As part of a Joint Task Force, a follow up search was carried out by the PSNI in the Crossmaglen area of Co. Armagh.

The suspect in his late 20s and with an address in the north, was arrested in Castleblaney and taken to Monaghan garda station for questioning.