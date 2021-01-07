The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Tánaiste: Private Hospitals That Don't Sign Up To Deal To Provide Extra Capacity For The HSE Should Be Named.

: 07/01/2021 - 09:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_headshot_09_03_20_rollingnews.jpg

Private hospitals that don't sign up to a deal to provide the health system with extra capacity to deal with a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations should be named and shamed, according to the Tanaiste.

The Irish Independent reports the comments were made by Leo Varadkar at yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

The HSE has said it hopes a deal with private hospitals can be completed in the coming days, and the facilities would help to provide non-urgent care which isn't related to Covid-19.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!