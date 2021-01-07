Tánaiste: Private Hospitals That Don't Sign Up To Deal To Provide Extra Capacity For The HSE Should Be Named.

Private hospitals that don't sign up to a deal to provide the health system with extra capacity to deal with a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations should be named and shamed, according to the Tanaiste.

The Irish Independent reports the comments were made by Leo Varadkar at yesterday's Cabinet meeting.

The HSE has said it hopes a deal with private hospitals can be completed in the coming days, and the facilities would help to provide non-urgent care which isn't related to Covid-19.

File image: RollingNews