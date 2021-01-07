The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Teachers' Union Says It Is Not Safe To Re-Open Schools For Leaving Cert Students.

: 07/01/2021 - 10:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tui_logo.png

The Teachers Union of Ireland says it will not be safe to reopen schools for leaving cert students next week.

Most schools are to remain closed for the rest of January, but Leaving Cert students will resume classes for three days a week from Monday.

There are around 3,000 6th year pupils in Kildare scheduled to take state exams in June.

Education for special needs children will also recommence that day, under the plans announced by the government yesterday.

TUI president, Leixlip resident,  Martin Marjoram says Leaving Cert. students shouldn't return to school until January 18th at the earliest.

newstalk0540842.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

