The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt. Accused Of A "Wing & A Prayer" Strategy In Covid 19 Restrictions.

: 07/01/2021 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
mary_lou_mcdonald_ge_2020_campaign_trail_2_rollingnews.jpg

The government's being accused of having a "wing and a prayer" strategy for introducing Covid-19 restrictions.

Construction sites are preparing to down tools tomorrow, while non-essential retailers will only be able to offer deliveries to customers, under the latest Level 5 measures.

From Saturday, British and South African visitors to Ireland will have to prove they've tested negative for Covid.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says there's been a lack of engagement before bringing in new rules:

11ml.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!