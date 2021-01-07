Listen: Govt. Accused Of A "Wing & A Prayer" Strategy In Covid 19 Restrictions.

The government's being accused of having a "wing and a prayer" strategy for introducing Covid-19 restrictions.

Construction sites are preparing to down tools tomorrow, while non-essential retailers will only be able to offer deliveries to customers, under the latest Level 5 measures.

From Saturday, British and South African visitors to Ireland will have to prove they've tested negative for Covid.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says there's been a lack of engagement before bringing in new rules:

