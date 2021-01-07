The Eleven To Two Show

Donegal County Council Closes Car Park At 23 Beaches.

: 07/01/2021 - 11:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
beach_footprints_sand.jpg

Car parks at 23 beaches in Donegal will be closed to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

The county council say Gardaí will be assisting in the closures.

Access to the beaches will still be allowed to people who live within a five kilometre limit.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

