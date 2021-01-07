Listen: Group Prepresenting 250 Principals Calls On Govt. To Reconsider Sending 6th Years Back To School.

A group representing around 250 secondary school Principals is calling on the government to reconsider sending Leaving cert students back to school next week.

The Principals' and Deputy Principals' Association says holding 3 days of classes for sixth years will pose significant threats to students and staff.

Teaching unions are due to meet with the Department of Education and public health officials this afternoon to discuss the situation.

General Secretary of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Michael Gillespie, says the lack of consultation has been deeply damaging:

File image: RollingNews