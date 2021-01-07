K Drive

Another 17 People Have Died, And 1,410 Covid 19 Cases Have Been Reported In Northern Ireland.

There have been a further 17 Covid related deaths in the North.

1,410 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

569 patients are being treated in hospitals in Northern Ireland.

44 patients are in ICU with 32 people on ventilators.

