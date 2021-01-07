K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Oireachtas Members Divided Over The Return Of In-Person Teaching For 6th Years.

: 07/01/2021 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
exams_exam_hall_full_of_students_rollingnews.jpg

Two Kildare Oireachtas members have expressed opposing opinions on controversial plans to re-open schools for 6th year students next week.

Under new Covid 19 proposals announced yesterday, Leaving Cert. students are to return to school settings for 3 days per week, from January 11th.

The decision affects 3,000 pupils in Kildare, and around 60,000, nationwide.

Unions, including the TUI and the Principals' and Deputy Principals' Association, says the proposal will pose significant threats to students and staff.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is father of a daughter due to sit the state exam this year - and Labour Senator, Athy's Mark Wall's son, is also due to sit the Leaving Cert.

Deputy Lawless holds with the government's view that in-person classes should return for 6th years, while Senator Wall says the number of Covid 19 cases is too high to do so.

Both joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

lc.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Exam hall/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!