Listen: Kildare Oireachtas Members Divided Over The Return Of In-Person Teaching For 6th Years.

Two Kildare Oireachtas members have expressed opposing opinions on controversial plans to re-open schools for 6th year students next week.

Under new Covid 19 proposals announced yesterday, Leaving Cert. students are to return to school settings for 3 days per week, from January 11th.

The decision affects 3,000 pupils in Kildare, and around 60,000, nationwide.

Unions, including the TUI and the Principals' and Deputy Principals' Association, says the proposal will pose significant threats to students and staff.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, is father of a daughter due to sit the state exam this year - and Labour Senator, Athy's Mark Wall's son, is also due to sit the Leaving Cert.

Deputy Lawless holds with the government's view that in-person classes should return for 6th years, while Senator Wall says the number of Covid 19 cases is too high to do so.

Both joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: Exam hall/RollingNews