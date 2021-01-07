K Drive

Kildare Chamber Welcomes IDA Target Of 40 Investments In The Mid-East Region.

: 07/01/2021 - 16:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The IDA is targeting 40 investments for the Mid-East Region, including Kildare, over the next four years.

County Kildare Chamber says this is " very positive news considering the current economic situation"

Kildare is well-placed to capitalise on any such investments, as it's home to Intel, Pfizer, Paypal, Elavon and Merck and University in Maynooth

CKC represents over 400 businesses, with a combined workforce of 37,000 people.

Chief Executive, Allan Shine, says. Kildare and the Mid-East Region is well positioned to welcome further foreign direct investment.  Our highly skilled workforce, the attractiveness of our region coupled with the quality of life we enjoy and our excellent infrastructure provision & connectivity ensures we are well placed to secure investment. There is a wide and varied mix of available property solutions (public and private) in the region and IDA have invested hugely with the purchase of a strategic landbank in Newbridge recently."

 

