RTÉ Finds Satirical Sketch About God Did Not Meet Several Of Its Own Standards.

RTÉ has found a satirical sketch about God that aired on New Years Eve did not meet a number of its own standards and regulations.

Its Editorial Standards Board says the piece, which depicted God as a rapist, caused undue offence and failed to respect people's religious beliefs.

The sketch is to be removed from the RTE Player, while the broadcaster will also carry a public statement and apology.

Director General of RTE Dee Forbes has fully apologised for their failure to comply with the relevant guidelines and obligations.

File image: Dee Forbes/RollingNews