Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will face trial for attempted blackmail.

It's because of his alleged involvement in a case linked to a sex tape featuring his former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

Benzema is accused of paying blackmailers in 2015 to force Valbuena to hand over money by threatening to make the video public.

The 33 year-old argues he was brought into the situation using dishonest methods.

Image: Karim Benzema Twitter