Staff Covid 19 Vaccinations Have Begun At Naas General Hospital Today.

: 07/01/2021 - 17:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_general_hospital_starts_covid-19_staff_vaccination_programme_1.jpg

Staff vaccinations  against Covid 19 started today at Naas General Hospital.

The Kildare facility, in a statement issued to Kfm News this evening, says it plans to deliver the 1st dose of the Pfizer BioNTech  vaccine to all staff.

A peer vaccination team of up to 7 nurses will vaccinate staff Monday to Saturday ensuring that all personnel are protected in a planned and timely way.

Ms. Alice Kinsella, General Manager, Naas General Hospital said, “COVID-19 has been extremely challenging for our staff and continued service delivery. The beginning of our vaccination programme is very encouraging and marks the beginning of the end, however we cannot let our guard down as we all need to ensure we are practicing the public health guidelines, washing our hands, practicing social distancing and wearing masks.  The increasing number of cases in the community is very concerning. It is a relief for all staff who are being offered the Pfizer BioNTech Covid19 vaccine. We would hope to be in a position to vaccinate all staff in the coming weeks, dependent on the vaccine availability. We would ask our staff and community to work with us to flatten the current surge in covid cases. It is really within our hands. Please stay at home and protect yourself and others.”

Vaccinations at Kildare's nursing homes also began today.

89 residents and staff at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home received their first doses in a programme which began this morning.

Image: Staff Nurse Cindy Morga is the first person in Naas General Hospital to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine against COVID-19, today January 7th 2021.She was vaccinated by her colleague Maeve Fitzgerald, Clinical Nurse Manager Health and Wellbeing.

