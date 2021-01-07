K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 6,521 New Cases Of Covid-19 & 10 Additional Deaths Reported.

: 07/01/2021 - 21:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There are another 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and 10 additional deaths.

250 cases have been reported in Kildare.

The country's reproductive number has risen to between 2.4 and 3 - which is much worse than at any point in the pandemic.

The number of people in hospital with the disease has reached a record 1,043, with 96 patients in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.

He says the situation is extremely concerning.

newstalk1933658.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

*File image: RollingNews

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 06Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)

Ireland

6,521

936.4

44,590

Monaghan

114

1,819.6

1,117

Louth

164

1,637.1

2,110

Limerick

382

1,399.2

2,727

Cavan

114

1,155.2

880

Donegal

187

1,145.2

1,823

Dublin

2,174

1,091.5

14,707

Sligo

85

981.2

643

Waterford

342

907.2

1,054

Cork

571

905.0

4,913

Mayo

119

900.3

1,175

Clare

254

899.7

1,069

Meath

240

867.5

1,692

Wexford

315

860.9

1,289

Carlow

123

850.1

484

Kilkenny

179

786.0

780

Kerry

120

775.9

1,146

Kildare

250

743.4

1,654

Offaly

94

741.4

578

Longford

28

716.9

293

Laois

82

689.5

584

Galway

184

562.7

1,452

Westmeath

42

534.0

474

Roscommon

31

520.6

336

Leitrim

13

505.6

162

Tipperary

175

487.0

777

Wicklow

141

471.1

671

 

As of 7th January 2021, the reporting of cases on CIDR has caught up with the positive laboratory results. In the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours. This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases on CIDR.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!