Listen: 6,521 New Cases Of Covid-19 & 10 Additional Deaths Reported.

There are another 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and 10 additional deaths.

250 cases have been reported in Kildare.

The country's reproductive number has risen to between 2.4 and 3 - which is much worse than at any point in the pandemic.

The number of people in hospital with the disease has reached a record 1,043, with 96 patients in intensive care.

Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.

He says the situation is extremely concerning.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 06Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021) Ireland 6,521 936.4 44,590 Monaghan 114 1,819.6 1,117 Louth 164 1,637.1 2,110 Limerick 382 1,399.2 2,727 Cavan 114 1,155.2 880 Donegal 187 1,145.2 1,823 Dublin 2,174 1,091.5 14,707 Sligo 85 981.2 643 Waterford 342 907.2 1,054 Cork 571 905.0 4,913 Mayo 119 900.3 1,175 Clare 254 899.7 1,069 Meath 240 867.5 1,692 Wexford 315 860.9 1,289 Carlow 123 850.1 484 Kilkenny 179 786.0 780 Kerry 120 775.9 1,146 Kildare 250 743.4 1,654 Offaly 94 741.4 578 Longford 28 716.9 293 Laois 82 689.5 584 Galway 184 562.7 1,452 Westmeath 42 534.0 474 Roscommon 31 520.6 336 Leitrim 13 505.6 162 Tipperary 175 487.0 777 Wicklow 141 471.1 671

As of 7th January 2021, the reporting of cases on CIDR has caught up with the positive laboratory results. In the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours. This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases on CIDR.