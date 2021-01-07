Listen: 6,521 New Cases Of Covid-19 & 10 Additional Deaths Reported.

There are another 6,521 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic and 10 additional deaths.
250 cases have been reported in Kildare.
The country's reproductive number has risen to between 2.4 and 3 - which is much worse than at any point in the pandemic.
The number of people in hospital with the disease has reached a record 1,043, with 96 patients in intensive care.
Professor Philip Nolan is President of Maynooth University and chairs NPHET's modelling group.
He says the situation is extremely concerning.
*File image: RollingNews
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 06 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 06Jan2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (24Dec2020 to 06Jan2021)
|
Ireland
|
6,521
|
936.4
|
44,590
|
Monaghan
|
114
|
1,819.6
|
1,117
|
Louth
|
164
|
1,637.1
|
2,110
|
Limerick
|
382
|
1,399.2
|
2,727
|
Cavan
|
114
|
1,155.2
|
880
|
Donegal
|
187
|
1,145.2
|
1,823
|
Dublin
|
2,174
|
1,091.5
|
14,707
|
Sligo
|
85
|
981.2
|
643
|
Waterford
|
342
|
907.2
|
1,054
|
Cork
|
571
|
905.0
|
4,913
|
Mayo
|
119
|
900.3
|
1,175
|
Clare
|
254
|
899.7
|
1,069
|
Meath
|
240
|
867.5
|
1,692
|
Wexford
|
315
|
860.9
|
1,289
|
Carlow
|
123
|
850.1
|
484
|
Kilkenny
|
179
|
786.0
|
780
|
Kerry
|
120
|
775.9
|
1,146
|
Kildare
|
250
|
743.4
|
1,654
|
Offaly
|
94
|
741.4
|
578
|
Longford
|
28
|
716.9
|
293
|
Laois
|
82
|
689.5
|
584
|
Galway
|
184
|
562.7
|
1,452
|
Westmeath
|
42
|
534.0
|
474
|
Roscommon
|
31
|
520.6
|
336
|
Leitrim
|
13
|
505.6
|
162
|
Tipperary
|
175
|
487.0
|
777
|
Wicklow
|
141
|
471.1
|
671
As of 7th January 2021, the reporting of cases on CIDR has caught up with the positive laboratory results. In the context of continuing high daily numbers of positive lab results, the lag period between positive lab results being issued and cases being reported on CIDR will generally be 24 to 48 hours. This is the expected time interval for processing and validation of laboratory results and generating cases on CIDR.