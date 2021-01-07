K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Govt U-Turn Means Kildare's Leaving Cert. Students Won't Return To In-Person Learning Next Week.,

: 07/01/2021 - 21:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
norma_foley_01_09_20_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare's circa 3,000 6th years will not return to in-person learning next week,  after a major U-turn by the government tonight.

60,000 Leaving Cert. pupils nationwide will continue to study remotely for the rest of the month, like other students.

Leaving cert students were due to resume classes in school for three days a week from next Monday.

But earlier today, teachers belonging to the ASTI were told by the union not to co-operate with the plans.

Sinn Féin's education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, welcomes the U-turn by the government.

newstalk2016978.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

FIle image: Education Minister, Norma Foley/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!