Listen: Govt U-Turn Means Kildare's Leaving Cert. Students Won't Return To In-Person Learning Next Week.,

Kildare's circa 3,000 6th years will not return to in-person learning next week, after a major U-turn by the government tonight.

60,000 Leaving Cert. pupils nationwide will continue to study remotely for the rest of the month, like other students.

Leaving cert students were due to resume classes in school for three days a week from next Monday.

But earlier today, teachers belonging to the ASTI were told by the union not to co-operate with the plans.

Sinn Féin's education spokesman, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, welcomes the U-turn by the government.

FIle image: Education Minister, Norma Foley/RollingNews