Latest JNLR: Kfm - Millions Listen to Radio

Thursday February 7 2019: “Radio stations don’t sell spots, space or airtime, we sell access to audiences” - that was the message from Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group as the latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations deliver audiences of millions to advertisers and brands. Radio continues to be the number 1 choice for Irish audiences with a combined strength of 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast.

“Today’s JNLR results share a very positive story about the power of radio in Ireland. Radio doesn’t sell advertising space, it sells the ability to reach a huge audience and the results out today show that 3.1 million people every day tune into Irish radio. These audiences are in every county in Ireland and include listeners of every age group from 15 years upwards. Radio talks directly to the ears of 83% of people every single day and that is a strong selling point to brands, businesses and advertising agencies. In addition, with radio audiences tuning in for an average of 4 hours a day and while a 30 second message may seem short, on radio it will resonate with more people, more often, reinforcing that crucial message that brands want communicated effectively” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland and the results cannot be disputed with the latest JNLR figures released today confirming the popularity of radio in Ireland with 83% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.

JNLR February 2019 - the facts

1. 83% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday.

2. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day.

3. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8% of owned music, 1.6% to podcasts and 4.9% to Spotify.

4. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 52% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 31% read a national newspaper last week.

5. 377,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 102,000 listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days.

6. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 10.5 million social connections.

Kfm once again leads the way across all listening parameters – comfortably ahead of any national or regional station broadcasting into county Kildare.

Kfm CEO/Executive Director Clem Ryan added: “The figures – nationwide and in county Kildare with Kfm - Kildare's most listened to radio station – prove beyond doubt the Reach of radio: the reason that advertisers choose radio as the best medium to market their businesses and products to the most diverse and biggest audience of any other media”.