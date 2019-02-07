K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Mid-East Regional Business Plan Launched In Kildare Today.

: 02/07/2019 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_business_enteprise_and_innovation.jpg

An initiative to promote businesses in the mid-east region has been launched in Kildare today

Minister Heather Humphreys today announced details of a Regional Enterprise Plan in Naas, aimed at supporting enterprise growth and job creation in counties Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

The development of the pan was overseen by the Department working with stakeholders from the region through a committee chaired by Eamonn Sinnott, Vice President and General Manager of Intel Ireland

The Mid East Plan is one of nine Regional Enterprise Plans being launched by the minister over the coming weeks.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!