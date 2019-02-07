Mid-East Regional Business Plan Launched In Kildare Today.

An initiative to promote businesses in the mid-east region has been launched in Kildare today

Minister Heather Humphreys today announced details of a Regional Enterprise Plan in Naas, aimed at supporting enterprise growth and job creation in counties Meath, Kildare and Wicklow.

The development of the pan was overseen by the Department working with stakeholders from the region through a committee chaired by Eamonn Sinnott, Vice President and General Manager of Intel Ireland

The Mid East Plan is one of nine Regional Enterprise Plans being launched by the minister over the coming weeks.