The government is missing its key Rebuilding Ireland target by 43 percent, according to Sinn Fein's Housing Spokesperson.

New CSO figures show 18,072 homes were built in 2018, of which 1,219 were in Kildare.

That's a national increase of just over 25 percent on the previous year.

One of the key targets of the Rebuilding Ireland plan is to build an average of 25,000 new homes each year by 2020.

Eoin Ó Broin says the government's approach won't reach that target any time soon: