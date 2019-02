The British Prime Minister says the UK will leave the EU on time.

Theresa May was speaking following Brexit talks in Brussels which she described as robust but constructive.

She says she set out the UK's clear position to secure legally binding changes to the Withdrawal Agreement despite the EU repeatedly saying it can't be renegogiated.

Mrs May is due in Dublin for talks with the Taoiseach tomorrow.

She says the negotiations in the days ahead will not be easy;