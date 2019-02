Met Éireann has issued an orange wind warning for parts of the country tomorrow due to Storm Erik.

Counties Galway, Mayo and Donegal can expect gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour from early in the morning.

While the rest of the country will have a status yellow wind warning in place until Saturday morning.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Deirdre Lowe, says it will be be noticeable in coastal areas later this evening: