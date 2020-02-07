Kildare Village Submits Another Planning Application Regarding €50m Expansion.

Kildare Village has submitted another planning application, seeking leave for an anchor tenant unit, on which the €50million expansion of the complex, rests.

Operators, Value Retail Dublin, were granted planning permission by Kildare County Council, for 29 new shops and two restaurants

It had applied for permission for 30 units, including the anchor tenant unit.

VRD has appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála, which is due to issue a decision in April.

Now, however, Value Retail Dublin, has submitted a new planning application to Kildare County Council, which references Unit 104.

It proposes to reduce the size of Unit 103, and an adjoining toilet facility, create a pedestrian walkway and install the anchor tenant unit.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue a decision on March 31st.

The development description is:

"For development at a site of c. 2.47 hectares located to the north of St. Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, south of “Abbey Villa”, Monasterevin Road and north-east of the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (permitted under planning Reg. Refs. 04/927 and PL09.241321, 12/61), and accessible from the Nurney Road via the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village, Kildare Town. The proposed development consists of a revision to the permitted development granted under Kildare County Council Reg. Ref. No. 17/539 and An Bord Pleanála Reg. Ref. No. 300795-18. The development will consist of amendments to the permitted Unit 103 (reduced from c. 466sqm to c. 454sqm) and the adjacent customer toilet block (ground floor reduced from c. 165sqm to c. 114sqm with the addition of a loft plant area of c. 100sqm), elevational changes (including roof profiles) and the relocation of both structures c. 10m northwards; the provision of an additional 2-storey unit (Unit 104) of c. 638sqm (and the associated amendment of Condition No. 3 of ABP Ref. No. 300795-18 to allow for the provision of Unit 104); the creation of pedestrian area c. 10m in width between Unit 103/toilet block and Unit 104; the relocation of the service yard entrance and extension of access road to the rear of the proposed Unit 104; and all ancillary landscaping, retaining structures, site services and site development works

Development Address:Kildare Tourist Outlet Village,Nurney Road,Kildare Town,Co. Kildare."