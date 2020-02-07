The Breakfast Show

Plans For New Homes In Naas Have Been Published.

: 02/07/2020 - 08:03
Author: Ciara Noble
Plans for dozens of new homes in Naas have been published.

Conlon New Homes Limited is seeking planning permission for 43 homes on a site on Rathasker Road.

The application is also seeking leave to widen that road to including lighting and a path.

Kildare planners are due to hand down their decision on April 1st.

The development description is:
"43 No. residential units accessed by way of new entrance, piers and junction from the Rathasker Road (L6066) on lands of c. 1.16 hectares. The works also include the widening of the Rathasker Road to include footpaths and requires street lighting fronting the proposed site to the junction of the Southern Ring Road (R447). The proposed development will comprise the demolition of 2 No. existing residential units and the construction of the following: 43 No. new homes, comprising 19 No. 4 bed townhouses, 12 No. 3 bed townhouses, 6 No. 2 bed and 6 No. 1 bed apartments; the formation of 1,909 sqm of landscaped open space areas; 78 No. car parking spaces (74 No. dedicated spaces and 4 No. visitor car spaces of which 1 No. designated for people with specific access requirements); primary vehicular and pedestrian access to the proposed development will be provided from a new access and junction off the Rathasker Road, associated residential estate roads. The proposal includes all associated hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, footpaths and ancillary works above and below ground,
Development Address:Rathasker Road,Naas West Townland,Naas,Co. Kildare."

