A builder is being sought for Kilcock's long-awaited multi-purpose community centre.

Kildare County Council has issued a tender for a contractor to construct the building, in the Bawnogues.

It's a two storey structure, including a sports hall, with a footprint of 420 square members.

It is understood it will also include a stage and performance area, a civic plaza and sensory garden.

The community centre is being co-located with Kilcock Primary Care Centre.