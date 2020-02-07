The Breakfast Show

Conservation & Branding Plan For Curragh Plains Is In The Offing.

: 02/07/2020 - 08:12
Author: Ciara Noble
A conservation and branding plan for the Curragh Plains is in the offing.

The 5,000-acre site is perhaps the most extensive tract of semi-natural grassland in Europe.

It has, however, been afflicted by anti-social behaviour, illegal dumping and unauthorised encampments.

In December, Kildare County Council said it expected to go to tender for consultant to advise on the management and protection of the Curragh Plains "very shortly".

That tender has now been issued, and includes delivery of a "comprehensive Conservation Management Plan & and an Interpretation/Branding Plan incorporating an Orientation and Wayfinding Strategy" for the plains.

 

