Man Arrested In Drogheda Following Guns & Ammunition Haul.

: 02/07/2020 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been arrested in Drogheda after the discovery of guns and ammunition.

Gardai in Co Louth say that as part of an intelligence led operation against serious criminal activity in the district, a search operation was carried out this morning.

A handgun, ammunition, an assortment of offensive weapons including a crossbow, pepper spray, 4,000 euro in cash and cheques, and a quantity of controlled substances were seized.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is being held at Drogheda Garda Station, where he can be detained for up to 72 hours.
 

