Two Lotto Winners Collect Their €7.7 Million Prize.

: 02/07/2020 - 15:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two Dublin lotto winners who shared €7.7 million euro on January 29th have collected their cheques.

A woman, who bought her winning ticket in Kilmainham, misplaced her ticket in her house twice, after finding out she had won.

She says she plans to carry on as normal and keep working.

A man who bought his winning ticket in Donaghmede says he kept his ticket underneath a statue of Padre Pio before claiming his 3.8 million euro prize.

He's going on a family holiday and starting up his own business.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

