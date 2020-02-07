KCC Is Closing Access From Dun Brinn To Carlow Road, Athy.

Kildare County Council is closing access from Dun Brinn to the Carlow Road, as part of Athy Southern Distributor Road works.

The route, first mooted in the 1970s, is designed to funnel chronic congestion out of the town.

It is expected to open in 2022

KCC will fence off the construction site and so, access from the Dun Brinn area along the old railway bridge to the Carlow Road (R417) will be fenced off and no access will be allowed.

This is a necessary measure to prevent unauthorised access and to ensure public safety.

The existing access to the Canal Walk alongside Tegral will be maintained