Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Teenager Known To Frequent North Kildare Reported Missing.

: 02/07/2020 - 16:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ciara_mooney_photograph.jpg

A teenage girl, known to frequent North Kildare, has been reported missing.

Gardai say 14 year old Ciara Mooney was last seen in Ratoath, Co. Meath, on Tuesday.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, and of a slim build, with  dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ciara was wearing a black anorak and multi-coloured leggings.

She is known to frequent Celbridge and the East Wall area of Dublin.

Gardaí are concerned for Ciara.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!