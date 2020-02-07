Teenager Known To Frequent North Kildare Reported Missing.

A teenage girl, known to frequent North Kildare, has been reported missing.

Gardai say 14 year old Ciara Mooney was last seen in Ratoath, Co. Meath, on Tuesday.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 7” in height, and of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ciara was wearing a black anorak and multi-coloured leggings.

She is known to frequent Celbridge and the East Wall area of Dublin.

Gardaí are concerned for Ciara.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.