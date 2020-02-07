Listen: Weather Warnings In Effect In Kildare For Storm Ciara.

2 Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued for Kildare, in advance of Storm Ciara.

While Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The alert for Donegal and Mayo will come into effect at noon tomorrow and will last until 4pm.

The warning for Galway will take effect from 1 o'clock tomorrow afternoon until 6pm that evening.

Winds of up 120 kilometres an hour are expected across the three counties, as Storm Ciara hits Ireland.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the change of weather could be dangerous: