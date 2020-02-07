K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Weather Warnings In Effect In Kildare For Storm Ciara.

: 02/07/2020 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
met_eireann_logo.jpg

2 Status Yellow wind warnings have been issued for Kildare, in advance of Storm Ciara.

While Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

The alert for Donegal and Mayo will come into effect at noon tomorrow and will last until 4pm.

The warning for Galway will take effect from 1 o'clock tomorrow afternoon until 6pm that evening.

Winds of up 120 kilometres an hour are expected across the three counties, as Storm Ciara hits Ireland.

Brian Farrell, from the Road Safety Authority, says the change of weather could be dangerous:

fribrian.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!