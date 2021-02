A man has been charged in relation to the discovery of a woman's body in a burning car in Co Cork.

Mary O'Keefe, who was in her 70s, was found near a wooded area outside Doneraile on Thursday afternoon.

A 62 year old man, who was arrested on Friday following his discharge from Cork University Hopsital, has been charged.

He had been rescued from a nearby river and was detained on suspicion of unlawful killing.

He's due before Fermoy District Court at 11 this morning.

File image: RollingNews