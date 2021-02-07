6pm - 8pm
Defence Forces Say They Are Equipped To Transport Covid 19 Vaccine To Remote Areas.

: 07/02/2021 - 10:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Defence Forces say they're capable of transporting the Covid-19 vaccine to remote areas and taking older people to vaccination centres.

The Sunday Independent reports the HSE is considering the deployment of army personnel to help solve the logistical challenges facing the revised vaccine rollout.

A senior army operations officer's told the paper the Defence Forces are alreasy bringing older people to testing sites and this can also be done at vaccination level.

Commandant Martin Ryan says the Air Corp's flown vital supplies of the Pfizer vaccine to Donegal at short notice.

 

 

